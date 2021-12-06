Mumbai Test: India beat New Zealand, win 2 match series 1-0

December 6, 2021

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here to win series 1-0.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took 4/34 while his spin partner Jayant Yadav picked up 4/49 as New Zealand were bowled out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw last week, with New Zealand’s last pair holding on till the end in second innings.

Brief Score

India: 325 & 276/7 decl. beat New Zealand: 62 & 167.

R. Ashwin achieves historic milestone Yesterday, 34-year-old R. Ashwin achieved a historic milestone when he surpassed the likes of Anil Kumble (3 times) and Harbhajan Singh (3 times) in taking 50 or more Test wickets in a calendar year for most number of times (4).