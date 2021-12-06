December 6, 2021

Following are the prize winners of Kodagu Golf Open Championship-2021 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on Dec. 4 and 5:

Strokeplay Gross — Field Marshall Cariappa Memorial Trophy [Sponsored by K.C. Biddappa]: M.G. Chengappa (71 Gross) – Winner (Better Back 6 Over Dhruv Bopanna); Dhruv Bopanna – Runner.

Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12) — Gen. K.S. Thimmaiah Memorial Trophy [Sponsored by M.A. Bopanna]: M. Chirayu (64 Net) – Winner; M.R. Surya Kumar (66 Net) – Runner.

Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18) — Sqn. Ldr. M.B. Chittiappa Memorial Trophy [Sponsored by Mallengada B. Nanaiah]: Suresh Balaram (65 Net) – Winner; J. Gautham Pal (67 Net) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18) — Kodagu Warriors Trophy [Sponsored by Star of Mysore]: H. Akshay (40 Points) – Winner; Yashasvi Shankar (38 Points) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 19 to 24) — Kodagu Challenge Trophy [Sposored by Mall of Mysore]: S.N. Koushik (43 Points) – Winner; Abdul Fatah (37 Points) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Seniors – 65 Years & Above — Senior Challenge Trophy [Sposored by Mandovi Motors, Mysuru]: S.A. Thimmiah (38 Points) – Winner (Better Back 9 Over K. Krishne Gowda); K. Krishne Gowda (38 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over H.S. Gopinath).

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Super Seniors – 75 Years & Above — Super Seniors Challenge Trophy [Sponsored by Dr. P.A. Kushalappa]: Col. Samba Murthy (30 Points) – Winner.

Best Kodagu Golfer — Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) [Sponsored by Bopy’s Inn]: K.A. Prabhakar (38 Points).

Best Lady Golfer — Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) [Sponsored by Jeeth Uthaiah]: Smitha S. Prabhakar (35 Points).

Nearest to Pin (2nd Hole) [Sponsored by Travel Parkz]: A.R. Ganeshwar (3 Feet 7 Inches).

Longest Drive (9th Hole) [Sponsored by P.M. Chengappa]: G. Sanjay (290 Yards).

Straightest Drive (5th Hole) [Sponsored by K.M. Achaiah]: Pratheek Poovaiah (7 Inches).

The Championship, sponsored by Association of Kodagu Golfers of JWGC, saw a total participation of 175 players, according to a press release from JWGC Hon. Secretary H.D. Thimmappa Gowda and Tournament Sub-Committee Chairman N. Parameshwar.