Encroachment of footpath near Vedanta Hemmige Circle

December 6, 2021

Sir,

The efforts of authorities concerned in stopping encroachment of footpaths by roadside vendors is laudable. However, the menace at Vedanta Hemmige Circle on New Kantharaj Urs Road is becoming unbearable leading to accidents.

Almost 70 percent of the road is occupied by vehicles who stop to eat at roadside food stalls on the footpath. Pedestrians  are forced to jay walk as the footpath is occupied with stools and benches of eateries.

The problem is only aggravating as two new tea stalls have come on the opposite side of the road on footpath leading to traffic jam at the Circle despite traffic lights being positioned.

Unless the roadside food and tea stalls are vacated and shifted to earmarked footpath next to Music Varsity compound wall near Ballal Circle, major accidents may occur and pedestrians may lose lives. Hopefully, a footpath encroachment drive is conducted on New Kantharaj Urs road.

– Shekar, Mysuru, 28.11.2021



