Plants and Good Health – Part 1

December 6, 2021

By S.B.S. Surendra, Accredited Master Feng Shui Consultant

Do plants contribute towards wellness or is it a belief system?

Jade Plant attracts money and prosperity. It also brings good fortune, clear bad energies and produces positive energies.

Having greenery in your home or office not only adds to the aesthetics but does create good energy and cleanses the space to boost namaste wellness.

What does the word wellness mean? Wellness is an active process of making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says good health is not just the absence of ill-health but it is a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being.”

Be it home, office or even hospitals, plants contribute towards good health, cleanses the space and some plants are said to aid recovery of those ill when placed close to their bedside. There are many auspicious plants in Vaastu and Feng Shui, out them I have listed few which can be adapted in your space.

• Tulsi Plant or Holy Basil (Ocimum Tenuiflorum): It has several medicinal properties and health benefits and known for warding off negative energies from a home. Having a Tulsi plant in a home brings a strong spiritual aura. Hence, it protects a home against evil eyes and brings positive energy to space. For maximum benefit, this should be placed in the east or northeast direction of the home.

• Peace Lily Plant (Spathiphyllum): It is a beautiful flowering foliage plant. It is one of the most popular indoor and air purifying plants. In Feng Shui, it is known as a fortune plant. It brings good fortune and serenity in an individual’s life. It is also effective in warding off negative energies from a room or home. It attracts good vibes and positive energies. Moreover, it is also good for mental health and emotional well-being. You can place it anywhere in your house.

• Jasmine Plant (Jasminum): It is a beautiful and sweet-smelling flowering plant. There are certain scientific benefits of this plant. One of the major benefits is, it helps with inducing good sleep. It is also effective in reducing anxiety and stress. It attracts positive energy, ward off negative energies and soothes the nerves. Having a plant of Jasmine also helps in maintaining harmony in romantic relationships. Jasmine plants can be kept in both places — indoors and outdoors. Place it near a south-facing window if you wish to place it indoors. If you want to place it outdoors then place it north, east and northeast directions.

• Jade Plant (Crassula Ovata): It is sometimes also known as a money tree, money plant and lucky plant. It is a very popular Feng Shui and Vaastu plant. According to Feng Shui belief, it attracts money and prosperity. It also brings good fortune, clear bad energies and produces positive energies. Placing this plant in different directions may have different benefits. You should not place Jade plants in the bathroom and bedroom. Effective directions are the following. Southeast direction – Good luck, business growth, prosperity and more money. East direction – Health, academic growth, career growth, initiation of projects and family harmony. West direction – Children luck and creativity. Northwest direction – Luck for the teachers, mentors and helpful people.

