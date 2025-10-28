Woman injured as car hits road divider
Woman injured as car hits road divider

October 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman escaped with minor injuries as the car she was driving reportedly hit the concrete road divider near Akashvani Circle in Yadavagiri early this morning.

It is learnt, Dhanya, a resident of Gokulam, was returning home after dropping her relatives to the Railway Station. While she was proceeding near Akashvani Circle at 6.30 am, she is said to have lost control of her Maruti Swift car and hit the road divider, resulting in her sustaining minor injuries. The front portion of the car has been badly damaged.

VV Puram Traffic Police visited the spot and cleared the damaged car from the road. No case has been registered.

