Echo of Kurnool bus blaze: KSRTC safety audit begins

October 28, 2025

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Mysuru depots begin emergency safety assessment of 1,307 buses

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the recent horrific bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, that claimed 20 lives after a private sleeper bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after ramming into a bike, the State Government has taken serious cognisance of the tragedy. Authorities have ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all State-run buses, including those run by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

As part of this directive, safety audits have begun across several districts, including Mysuru, with the Transport Department implementing a series of precautionary measures to prevent such incidents.

On Saturday, Chief Mechanical Engineer of the State Road Transport Department, Srinivas, held a virtual meeting with Divisional Controllers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan to review safety protocols and inspection procedures.

Chief Mechanical Engineer of the State Road Transport Department Srinivas stressed that every bus must undergo a detailed safety check and that any defects must be rectified immediately.

He also issued guidelines on identifying and addressing potential mechanical failures during the audit.

City and Rural Divisions

In the KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division, six depots operate a fleet of 753 red and blue buses, including 83 Volvo and 14 electric buses. Each depot has formed a dedicated audit team comprising a Depot Manager, one supervisor and three mechanical staff members to carry out inspections.

Mysuru city has four depots managing 554 buses. Of these, 60 new blue buses and 15 new red Ashwamedha buses were added in 2024-25, while 147 buses older than 15 years have been decommissioned this year in line with departmental norms.

To enhance emergency preparedness, buses are being equipped with fully functional emergency doors, which are now being lubricated to prevent jamming. Iron window breakers are also being installed to allow passengers to break free from closed windows in case of emergencies.

Additional safety upgrades include installing fire detection sensors and extinguishers, checking for engine oil and diesel leaks, and inspecting battery cables. Faulty cables are being replaced wherever necessary as part of the ongoing safety overhaul.

Serious safety risks

Transporting goods in passenger buses continues to be a dangerous and illegal practice under Transport Department regulations. Carrying flammable or sensitive items — such as electronic devices — can trigger fires if they explode due to heat or pressure.

In the recent Kurnool incident, more than a hundred mobile phone boxes were reportedly stored in the lower luggage compartment. When the fire broke out, the flames reached the phones, causing a chain of explosions that intensified the blaze.

While both private operators and KSRTC have separate cargo services for goods transport, many operators — particularly private ones — continue to load commercial goods in passenger buses to maximise profits.

Given the grave risks involved, it is imperative that both Government and private operators strictly prohibit the transport of goods in passenger buses. Failure to do so could lead to more tragedies like the one in Kurnool.

Safety audit to be completed within four days

In line with the directives issued by the State Road Transport Department’s central office, the safety audit of all buses will be completed within the next three to four days.

Following the audit, a comprehensive report — detailing the number of buses inspected and the corrective measures implemented — will be submitted to the central office.

Buses older than 15 years are being decommissioned immediately, without being operated even for a single day. This reflects the department’s strict adherence to transport safety regulations.

—B. Srinivas, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division

Teams reassigned to ensure timely completion

To ensure the safety audit progresses without delay, teams led by depot managers have been reassigned to depots other than their current postings. This step was taken to prevent overlap with their regular administrative duties, which might otherwise affect the audit’s pace.

All safety audits will be completed within the timeframe set by the State Road Transport Corporation, and a detailed report will be submitted to the central office upon completion.

—H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller, KSRTC Mysuru City Division