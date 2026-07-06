Women writers have redefined Kannada literature: Prof. Hampana 

July 6, 2026

Mysuru: Women writers have broken barriers to create literary masterpieces, says Prof. Ham.Pa. Nagarajaiah (Hampana).

Observing that the 21st century belongs to women writers, veteran littérateur Prof. Hampana said women have broken traditional barriers to emerge as some of the finest voices in literature.

He was speaking at a session, ‘The Role of Linguistics, Research and Literature in the Betterment of the Young Generation in the Present Context’ on the concluding day of the Mysuru Literature Festival (MLF) yesterday. The session was moderated by Dr. H.T. Shylaja.

Prof. Hampana said, women have excelled across literary genres, including novels, poetry, essays, travelogues and biographies, making a significant contribution to Kannada literature.

“Women writers have become a powerful force in Kannada literature. Vijayambika is regarded as Kannada’s first known woman writer, who excelled in poetry during the reign of Chalukya king Immadi Pulakeshi at Badami. Though little is known about her life, her works have left a lasting impression in Sanskrit literature. This shows that women writers had established themselves as early as the Sharana period of the 12th century,” he said.

On language, Prof. Hampana stressed that Kannada has always coexisted harmoniously with other Indian languages.

“Kannada is not opposed to any regional language. Every language should grow together. Kannada has its own strength & identity and there is no need to worry about its survival. It should continue to flourish while maintaining cordial relations with other languages,” he said.