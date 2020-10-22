Work with dedication to protect rich forest wealth: PCCF

October 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ritu Kakkar has called upon the newly-recruited staff to take pledge to work with dedication and protect the rich forest wealth for the coming generation.

She was speaking at a function organised to distribute certificate in connection with convocation of foundation training course for the fourth batch of Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) at Forest Department Training Centre in Yelwal on Tuesday.

Ritu Kakkar said, both Karnataka State Forest Academy at Gungargatti in Dharwad and Forest Dept. Training Centre in Yalwal had emerged as best centres in the State. It was happy to note here that staff of various ranks including DRFOs have undergone training in this centre and showed dedication in their job.

The fourth batch of candidates, who have completed training successfully and are reporting to duty, must pledge to protect flora and fauna. The role of Forest Department was in maintaining balance in environment. Everyone must feel proud of the Department and make remarkable contribution to society, she added.

T. Heeralal, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Mysuru Circle, said that Yelwal centre had been imparting quality training since the beginning. Officers of different ranks have participated in training programme held at this centre.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates took all precautionary measures and have successfully completed training. Among 99 candidates, G.P. Bharat has secured first rank for the State by excelling in all training programs.

All of them have undergone 15-months training in 15 subjects at Yelwal Centre. Resource persons from various fields were invited to deliver lectures.

The candidates were taken to different forests to make them have firsthand experience of challenges they would come across during their career. They were also trained in responding to emergency situation, blood donation, way to douse forest fire and anti-poaching camps.

Deputy Conservators of Forest (DCFs) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Antony S. Mariappa, M.G. Alexander and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Seema, RFOs S.D. Rajesh, Anita, Ravindra and others were present.