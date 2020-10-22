Decennial celebrations at ATME

October 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ATME College of Engineering (ATMECE), Bannur Road, Mysuru, celebrated its 10th anniversary as “Decennial and Founders Day” on Oct. 10 at the college premises.

During its journey from 2010-2020, the Institute has achieved various milestones — acquired NBA Accreditation, ISO Certification, received award for Swachh Institute by Government of India (GoI), Remote Centre for IIT Bombay, Nodal Centre for Nain, GoK and Virtual Labs, set up CISCO Centre of Excellence and signed several MoUs with major industries.

Dignitaries of the event inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp. College Trustees — L. Arun Kumar, Founder-Chairman; K. Shivashankar, Founder-Secretary; R Veeresh, Founder-Treasurer, Nooreain and Dhirendra Kumar Mehta — were felicitated for their contribution to the institute.

Founder-staff — Prof. M.S. Veerendra Kumar, former HoD, CSE and Dr. K.S. Srinivasan, Founder-Principal —were also felicitated. Dr. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman, Executive Council Member, VTU, Belagavi, was the chief guest. Dr. L. Basavaraj, Principal, presided.

On the occasion, Dr. Srinivasan handed over a cheque for Rs. 3,000 to be given to Mechanical Engineering topper while Prof. Veerendra Kumar instituted a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 to be given every year for the Best Project in Computer Science Engineering Department.

A Decennial Celebration Logo was released by Arun Kumar while the Souvenir was unveiled by Shivashankar. Addressing the gathering, Arun Kumar said that ATME has reached a development phase and is heading towards an exponential growth.

Thanking everyone involved directly or indirectly with ATME, Arun Kumar announced formation of a Layout and allotment of sites for the benefit of faculties. He also discussed his future plans for the institute to acquire Autonomous Status by 2022-2023 and University in future.

He introduced a new entity to ATME family “Samagra-Academy of Higher Education and Innovation” offering various Science and Commerce courses.

The foundation stone for constructing an Amphitheatre in the college campus was also laid on the occasion.

Dr. G. Rathnakar, Dean, Student Affairs, ATMECE, welcomed. Keerthana of Computer Science and Engineering Dept., rendered invocation. B. Bharathi of Civil Engineering and G. Abhilash, Electronics and Communication Engineering, compered. Prof. M.R. Devaraj, Mechanical Engineering, proposed a vote of thanks. Deans, HoDs and staff were also present on the occasion while students joined the function through YouTube live.