Works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway widening to begin on Jan.15, 2019

Contractor promises to complete works within 24 months against stipulated 36 months, says PWD Minister H.D. Revanna

Bengaluru: State Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna said that upgrading the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway into a 10-lane expressway will begin on Jan.15. Speaking to reporters at Bengaluru yesterday, he said that work will commence on the same day even as approval to take up widening of a 5-km stretch on it is awaited from Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The Minister said that NHAI has divided the project into two packages — Bengaluru to Nidaghatta (56 kms) and Nidaghatta to Mysuru (96.01 kms). Preparatory work had commenced and work on bypasses had already started.

“For the 5-km stretch which is forest land, we have sought permission of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. At some places, we have sought the land acquisition work to be expedited,” the Minister added.

According to him, though 30 months had been given to complete the project, the contractor had promised to complete it in 24 months. “Eleven camps are being set up. There will be a camp every 20-km which would help the workers to do their work easily. Instructions have been given to contractor to ensure all facilities for the workers. The project in two packages will be completed before time and road will be dedicated to nation for public use.”

The construction cost, excluding land acquisition cost, would be Rs.5,040 crore and including land acquisition, it would be Rs.6,450 crore. In all, it will be a 10-lane Highway with four lanes and two service roads on either side, he added.

DCs meeting on Jan.2

Revanna said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has convened the meeting on Jan.2 at Bengaluru to discuss the preparations to expedite the upgrading of Highway works. Various Department officials including Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru, Mandaya, Ramanagaram and Bengaluru city will take part. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway is a 10-lane road spanning 140 kms, with by-pass roads for major towns such as Channapatna, Mandya and Srirangapatna, he said.

CM had decided to entrust the responsibility to concerned Deputy Commissioner to monitor the road-widening works in their jurisdiction regularly. Apart from this, the CM will conduct the meeting every month regularly to check the progress of the works, he said.

It may be recalled here that the foundation stone for the ambitious road-widening project was laid in March 2018. Land acquisition was one of the biggest hurdles for the much-delayed project. The NHAI, the agency executing it, will build roads between the two cities and the new roads will be in addition to the existing lanes. The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges, and four Road Over Bridges.

He said that CM had also given directions to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) and Revenue Department officials to complete pending works in their respective departments in co-ordination with the Deputy Commissioners.

Traffic density has increased the duration of travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Once the Highway project is completed, the commute time between the two cities is expected to reduce significantly, he said.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore