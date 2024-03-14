Workshop for Farmers

A workshop on ‘Sericulture – New methods of cultivation and marketing system’ has been organised for farmers at District Agriculture Training Centre in Naganahalli tomorrow (Mar. 15). Interested farmers including women may resister their names by calling Agriculture Officer L. Malathi on Mob: 82779-33116. Participants will be provided lunch. Only 50 farmers will be registered on first-come-first-serve basis, according to the Deputy Director of District Agriculture Training Centre, Naganahalli.
