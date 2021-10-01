Workshop for Kho-Kho Referees: ‘Kho-Kho tournaments will get International recognition’
Workshop for Kho-Kho Referees: ‘Kho-Kho tournaments will get International recognition’

October 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to provide world recognition to the desi sport Kho-Kho, tournaments like IPL and Asian Games will be organised for Kho-Kho in the future, said Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) Vice-President and Karnataka State Kho-Kho Association (KSKKA) President Lokeshwara.

He was addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the two-day workshop for Kho-Kho Referees organised by the Mysuru District Kho-Kho Association (MDKKA) in association with Mysuru Physical Education Teachers Academy Trust at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here recently.

He said, “Referees are important for Kho-Kho, as they have to take correct decisions on the right time. Referees must be physically fit and always give the right judgement. There is no differentiation between District and Taluk level referees, as all are same and contributing their best towards Kho-Kho. If a referee doesn’t show his presence during playing Kho-Kho, there are more chances of losing the sport. I request all referees to take part in Kho-Kho with more enthusiasm,” he added. 

Sports Authority of Karnataka Vice-Chairman and KSKKA Chairman K.P. Purushothama, KSKKA Hon. Secretary R. Mallikarjunaiah, KSKKA Vice-President and MDKKA President Dr. C. Krishna, MDKKA Chairman Raja Gopal, MDKKA Secretary D. Suresh, MDKKA Vice-Presidents H.S. Venkatesh, S.M. Chandrashekar and Syed Mubinullah, Treasurer M. Natarajan and others were present.

A District-level Kho-Kho Tournament was also organised on the occasion in which Chamundeshwari Sports Club, Vijayanagar, emerged winners and Kaveri-Kapila Sports Club, Kurubur, emerged runners-up.

