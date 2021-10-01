Renowned sculptor Yogiraj Shilpi no more
October 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The city’s renowned sculptor B.S.Yogiraj Shilpi, who had sustained injuries in a road mishap late last week, passed away at a private hospital here yesterday.

He was 70 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Yogiraj Shilpi, a resident of Chamaraja Double Road in city,  sustained serious injuries when he reportedly fell off from his scooter after losing control while travelling on Lalitha Mahal  road on the evening of Sept.25. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries last evening (Sept.30).

Last rites were performed at his native village Kebbehundi in T.Narasipur taluk this afternoon, according to family sources.

Yogiraj Shilpi had won many awards, including the prestigious ‘Amarashilpi Jakanachari’ award (2019-20) given by Kannada and Culture Department which he had received from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently, State Lalithkala Academy, Rajyotsava  and Shilpakala Bhooshana awards, among others.

Yogiraj Shilpi, who was one among the foremost sculptors of the State, had trained hundreds of people on the art of sculpture at Brahmashri Sculptural Art School set up  by his father B. Basavanna Shilpi.

The seven-and-a-half feet tall Yoganarasimhaswamy idol at Saligrama in Mysuru district, Siddalingeshwara Swamy white marble idol at Yedeyur in Tumakuru district, Shivabalayogi statue at Bengaluru, eight feet tall Venkateshwara idol installed at Mysuru’s Venkateshwara temple built by late former MLA H.S. Shankaralingegowda and the seven-and-a-half feet tall Mahatma Gandhi statue at Bengaluru’s  University of Agricultural  Sciences campus, are some of his great art works.

