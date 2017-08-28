Workshop on “MATLAB/ SIMULINK” held at VVCE
Mysuru: A two-day workshop on “MATLAB/SIMULINK” was recently organised by the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru at its premises, for the final year students of the Depart- ment. This workshop was sponsored by VVCE ISTE Student Chapter.

Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, who inaugurated the workshop, highlighted the importance of engineering solution to societal problems and motivated the students to upgrade their skills regularly.

Dr. Shobha Shankar, Head, Department of E&EE, spoke about the usage of MATLAB tool for carrying out research projects. Prof. Mohamed Jalaluddin, Prof. C. Lokesh, Prof. K. Archana and Prof. N. Gowtham of the Department of E&EE, were the resource persons.

The workshop focused on giving hands-on experience of using MATLAB/SIMULINK software for modelling and analysis of Electrical and Electronics systems enabling the students to take up research based final year projects which helps the society.

  Kishore says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I need your contact sir

