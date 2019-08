August 28, 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met shuttler P.V. Sindhu at his residence and congratulated her for winning gold at the BWF World Championships, yesterday. The PM met Sindhu in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sindhu’s coach Pulela Gopichand.

In a tweet, PM. Modi said, “India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met P.V. Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.”