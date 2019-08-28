August 28, 2019

Mysuru: Delivering the keynote address at ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2019 – Mysore Road Show’, Vishwaprasad Alva, Founder and Managing Director Skanray Technologies, said, “Skanray was a start-up company seven years ago with less than Rs. 1 crore in revenues and a small team of Research & Development Engineers. Today it is the country’s largest Medical Technology company with six units including two units in Bologna (Italy), Miami (USA) and one coming up in China,” and added “this is a living testimony of what Mysuru can do to the rest of the sectors in city.”

The Bruhat Mysuru World City Project (BMWCP) is planned to be fully operational in 2030 as a parallel city covering Belavadi to Periyapatna and dedicated to Health Tourism, Tele Health Hub, Smart Education and Tele-School Hub, National Expo City and Conference Hub, he said.

Mysuru got the country’s first advanced electronic test facility which is scheduled to go live in December, housing the world’s best EMI-EMC, wireless, test equipment, vibration, humidity, shock, reliability, environmental, safety labs. The entire eco-system for electronics manufacturing for medical, automotive, aeronautics, defence will be built around this test facility, he pointed out.

“We should learn from the Bengaluru experience and see that Mysuru does not go the Bengaluru way but grows responsibly protecting nature, culture and agrarian economy as it grows,” said Alva.

