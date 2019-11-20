World Heritage Week Expo at Srirangapatna

November 20, 2019

Srirangapatna: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bengaluru Circle, is celebrating World Heritage Week from Nov. 19 to 25 with a slew of programmes including a photo exhibition on world heritage monuments, sites and heritage of Karnataka at Dariya Daulat Bagh in Srirangapatna. The photo exhibition will remain open to public till Nov. 25 from 10 am to 5 pm.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday.

Archaeology as elective paper in UoM

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the study and understanding of heritage helps us to understand humanity. Today we have the most advanced technology and gadgets, but we lack peace of mind, he rued.

“It is hard for us to imagine how our older generations lived, without the aid of technology. However, they lived a happier life. The younger generations should understand this. I plan to introduce Archaeology as an open elective paper for Science and Commerce students of UoM. It is not for exams or marks, but to understand what it is,” he said.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said, “The Oriental Research Institute (ORI) has a vast and valuable collection of ancient manuscripts. ORI is the custodian of the original manuscript of Kautilya’s ‘Arthashastra’. We had invited students of various schools of Mysuru city to visit ORI, to see our valuable collection and their preservation.”

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh presided.

