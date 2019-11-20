Sir MV Achievement Award presented
News

Sir MV Achievement Award presented

November 20, 2019

Mysuru: As part of Kannada Rajyotsava, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Hoysala Kannada Sangha had organised a programme at Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here on Monday.

On the occasion, Sir  M. Visvesvaraya Achievement Award was presented to Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, who is also an Observational Astronomer.

Addressing the gathering, Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna hailed Kannada as a rich language with a history of over 2,000 years with great literary contribution from Aluru Venkata Rao, Govinda Pai, Kuvempu, Da.Ra. Bendre and T.N. Srikantaiah. He opined that meaningful programmes on Kannada should be organised to celebrate Rajyotsava. 

He opposed the contention of a few people that Kannada was on the verge of extinction. He instead suggested those people to introspect and find ways to use the language effectively. A few poets recited poems composed by them.

Karnataka Nataka Academy former Registrar A.S. Nagaraj, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President A.S. Satish, former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash, Sangha President Maddikere Gopal and others were present.

Searching