Ten-day theatre camp begins at Rangayana
Ten-day theatre camp begins at Rangayana

November 20, 2019

Mysuru: As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, a 10-day theatre training camp organised jointly by Department of Kannada and Culture, Tourism Department, Department of Public Instruction and Rangayana commenced yesterday at Bhoomigeeta in Kalamandira premises here.

The training will be provided to 60 artistes selected by Rangayana from all over the State who would be groomed by Theatre Director Sripada Bhat on the play “Papu Gandhi – Gandhi Bapu” featuring the life and achievements of Gandhiji. 

After training, the artistes in four groups would travel across the State from Dec. 1 enacting plays on Gandhiji in schools and colleges, to educate the students on Gandhiji’s life, according to Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy. Inaugurating the camp, writer and Gandhian K.T. Veerappa lauded the event for making students aware of Gandhiji’s life and principles.

