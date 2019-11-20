Missing woman found dead
November 20, 2019
  • Decomposed body found inside drain near Lingadevarakoppal 
  • Colleague confesses of murdering; Reason yet to be ascertained

Mysuru: The body of a woman, who had gone missing, has been found in a decomposed state inside a drain near Lingadevarakoppal and one person has been arrested in this regard.

The missing woman, whose body was found, is Puttamma (55), wife of Shivanna, a resident of Bommenahalli in Yelwal hobli.

An employee of a ginger factory at Lingadevarakoppal, Puttamma, on Nov.14, had gone to distribute invitations of her grandson’s naming ceremony to relatives at places in Yelwal surroundings. 

As she did not return, her family members conducted a search and later lodged a missing complaint at Yelwal Police Station.

Based on the complaint lodged by Puttamma’s son Vijaykumar, the Police, who registered a case, began their investigation. Meanwhile, foul smell began to emanate from the drain near the factory where Puttamma was working and when the public inspected the drain, they found a                                              decomposed body.

As the body was found in Vijayanagar Police limits, the jurisdictional Police rushed to the spot and conducted mahazar. The Police, who came to know that Puttamma of the ginger factory nearby had gone missing, intensified the investigation and came to know that on Nov.14, Puttamma’s mobile phone was switched off at 6.40 pm near Yelwal.

During preliminary investigation, the Police came to know about the involvement of factory Supervisor Veerabhadrappa behind the crime following rumours.

The Police then collected the call records of Puttamma’s mobile number and came to know that Veerabhadrappa had called the number many times following which the Police took Veerabhadrappa into custody on Monday evening near Srirangapatna.

A native of T.M. Hosur in Mandya district, Veerabhadrappa was staying at Hootagalli.

During interrogation, Veerabhadrappa is said to have confessed of murdering Puttamma and the Police also confirmed that the decomposed body was that of Puttamma. The reason behind Veerabhadrappa murdering Puttamma is yet to be ascertained.

Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishna Gowda, who has registered a case, arrested Veerabhadrappa and had lodged a hunt to nab others involved in the crime. The body of Puttamma was shifted to JSS Medical College, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

