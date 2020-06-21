World Music Day: Seven scholars feted

June 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Music Day celebrations, KMPK Charitable Trust felicitated seven scholars who have made significant contributions in the field of music at a programme held at Apoorva auditorium located near Chamundipuram Circle in city yesterday.

Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa felicitated music scholars Amba Prasad (Violin), Shankar (Veena), Vishwanath (Mandolin), Indu Shekhar (Tabla), Nagalakshmi, Indrani Ananthram and Rashmi (Vocalists) on the occasion.

Mysuru City and District Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, who presided over the programme, urged householders to recite Devaranama, bhajans and light music as music has strength to energise their lives and said, “It is believed that blowing conch shell regularly would strengthen our lungs and reciting Veda mantras would sharpen your mind.”

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna spoke on the occasion. Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Scholar Dr. Rajkumar, recipient of national award Ganesh Ishwar Bhat, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, former Corporator M.D. Parthasarathi, BJP women leader Lakshmidevi, Vice-President of Krishnaraja Cooperative Bank Basavaraja Basappa, President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar, Jayasimha Sridhar, Kadakola Jagadish, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.