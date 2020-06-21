World Music Day: Seven scholars feted
News

World Music Day: Seven scholars feted

June 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Music Day celebrations, KMPK Charitable Trust felicitated seven scholars who have made significant contributions in the field of music at a programme held at Apoorva auditorium located near Chamundipuram Circle in city yesterday.

Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa felicitated music scholars Amba Prasad (Violin), Shankar (Veena), Vishwanath (Mandolin), Indu Shekhar (Tabla), Nagalakshmi, Indrani Ananthram and Rashmi (Vocalists) on the occasion.

Mysuru City and District Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, who presided over the programme, urged householders to recite Devaranama, bhajans and light music as music has strength to energise their lives and said, “It is believed that blowing conch shell regularly would strengthen our lungs and reciting Veda mantras would sharpen your mind.” 

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna spoke on the occasion. Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Scholar Dr. Rajkumar, recipient of national award Ganesh Ishwar Bhat, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, former Corporator M.D. Parthasarathi, BJP women leader Lakshmidevi, Vice-President of Krishnaraja Cooperative Bank Basavaraja Basappa, President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar, Jayasimha Sridhar, Kadakola Jagadish, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching