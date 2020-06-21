Intl. Conference on Recent Trends in Science and Technology held

June 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ATME College of Engineering (ATMCE), Mysuru, had organised a two-day ‘International Conference on Recent Trends in Science and Technology (ICRTST)-2020’ through online meeting platform on June 17 and 18.

The Conference was inaugurated on June 17 by Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Mysore in the presence of Dr. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman, Executive Council Member, VTU, Belagavi, Dr. Karisiddappa, VC, VTU, Belagavi, Dr. Chidananda Gowda, former VC, Kuvempu University and Management Committee Members.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar, during his address, mentioned that the researchers should get aligned by producing their research findings towards the benefits of the society, and the research works needs to be evaluated based on quality rather than quantity.

Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda stated: “Science is the mother of all technology, and is a root for present technology.” He further expressed his insights on Unhackable Internet, Quantum Computer, Artificial Intelligence and application in drugs discovery.

L. Arun Kumar, Chairman, ATMECE, in his presidential remarks, mentioned that COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of every human being. “We need to reorganise and re-orient ourselves in life and COVID-19 has set a reset button in our lives.

During this occasion, abstract of the conference proceeding were released by the dignitaries.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Md. Sultan Mohamed Ali, Professor, Control & Mechatronics Engg. Division, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, spoke on MEMS Actuators, Bio Medical Engineering, Micro Pumps and Micro Actuators.

Dr. Gopalan Jagdeesh, Professor, Department of Aero Space Engineering, IISc., Bengaluru, in his keynote address, spoke on jigsaw puzzles of hypersonic, shock waves and their applications in different field of science and reducing aerodynamic drag using smart coatings.

K. Shivashankar, Secretary, ATMECE, Mysuru, was present. Dr. L. Basavaraj, Principal, ATMECE, welcomed the gathering. Dr. L. Parthasarathy, Organising Chair, Professor and Head of EEE, delivered a report about the Conference. He mentioned that 194 articles out of 306 submissions are scheduled for presentation in the Conference.

The Conference was conducted observing the standard operating procedures mentioned by the Government of Karnataka during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valedictory: The valedictory function of the Conference was held on June 18. K. Achutha Bachalli, Chairman, Unilog Solutions, was the chief guest. In his address, he spoke about the upcoming trends on technology specific to robotics, speech recognition and emphasised on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Dr. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman was the guest of honor. Authors received their presentation certificates on this occasion.