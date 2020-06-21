See yourself upside down at GRS Fantasy Park

June 21, 2020

First of its kind in the country, the artistic wonder ‘Upside Down Museum’ will be open from June 22

Mysore/Mysuru: How might the world look if it turned upside down!? GRS Fantasy Park in Mysuru will give the answer along with the experience. Yes. The amusement park has come up with an ‘Upside Down Museum’ which is a first of its kind in the country and the facility will be open to public from June 22 (tomorrow).

One can experience an entirely different world as soon as they enter the Museum. It has 12 rooms including kitchen, dining hall and living room set up — that is all ‘upside down.’ Nineteenth century car and scooter model, table, chair and other furniture attached to roof is sure to attract the visitors. If one takes photographs in the Museum it is sure to make one feel as if they themselves are standing upside down.

There are many Upside Down Museums in foreign countries but in India, except for some designs, there was no such Museum. The Upside Museum at GRS Fantasy Park showcases the richness of the art.

GRS Fantasy Park Director Manjunath Nayak and Pharmacist N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co. at the ‘Upside Down Museum’ that has come up at the amusement park.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, GRS Fantasy Park Director Manjunath Nayak said: “Our team including the architect visited Upside Down Museums at foreign countries including the one at Malaysia. After returning from there, we designed our Museum in a span of just seven months. Though the Museum was ready in the month of March, it was not inaugurated due to COVID-19 outbreak. Just a week ago, a drive-in restaurant was opened here with all safety measures in place and the ‘Upside Down Museum’ will be open to visitors from Monday (June 22). However, there will be no entry to Water Park and Snow Park.”

The ‘Upside Down Museum’ is besides the GRS Fantasy Park. For queries, contact 9590-080808.