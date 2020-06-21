‘Saptapadi’ Mass Marriage to be held on seven dates in July-August

June 21, 2020

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has announced the dates for the twice postponed ‘Mass Marriage‘ under its ambitious ‘Saptapadi’ scheme, which will be held at 100 Grade A temples coming under the Religious Endowment Department including the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill.



The ceremony, slated to be held on Apr. 26 and May 24 had been postponed due to countrywide lock-down following the spread of Coronavirus, according to an official statement. The Mass Marriage will be held on July 23, July 26, July 29, August 6, August 10, August 14 and August 17.



Earlier the Government had received over 4,000 applications. But considering the fact that few of these marriages might have been held in a low-key manner, during the lock-down, the Government has again invited applications from couples wanting to tie the knot.



Muzrai Department, through temples, will provide 8-gram gold ‘Mangalya’ to the bride while groom will get dothi, shirt and shalya. A sum of Rs. 55,000 will be given to the temples to buy things required for a marriage ceremony.

The Government had earlier announced that the bridegroom would be given Rs. 5,000 for dhoti, shirt and a garland, while the bride would be given Rs.10,000 to purchase saree and blouse, and will be given a 8 gm-gold ‘Mangalya’.

Also, the Revenue Department would keep Rs.10,000 as fixed deposit in the name of the bride under ‘Adarsha Vivaha’ scheme. Also, the Social Welfare Department will provide a financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to SC community couples. Eligible bridegrooms with the minimum age of 21 years and brides who have attained the age of 18 years can register along with supporting documents.