World Polio Day Today : Cyclists create awareness for a Polio-free India
News

World Polio Day Today : Cyclists create awareness for a Polio-free India

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: Over 300 persons including students, Rotarians and general public, sporting red and yellow T-shirts and caps bearing a message ‘End Polio Now,’ pedalled on the main thoroughfares of the city this morning creating awareness for a Polio-free India.

They were part of the Cyclothon organised by the Rotary International (RI) District 3181 marking World Polio Day today.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra flagged off the Cyclothon in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate and in her address, appreciated Rotary for organising such an awareness programme.

Stating that it would be difficult for Government alone to carry out such activities, the Mayor assured that the Corporation will always be ready to join hands with any organisation that takes up such social causes.

Rotary District Governor Rtn. A.R. Ravindra Bhat, who too spoke on the occasion, said that the Rotary has joined hands with World Health Organisation (WHO) in creating awareness about Polio for the past 36 years and has been administering Polio drops in the month of January and February every year.

Stating that there are no Polio cases reported in India now, he said that as a few cases of Polio have been reported in neighbouring countries, it would be good to continue creating awareness about Polio so that not even a single case is reported in the country even in future.

The cyclists passed through Hardinge Circle, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Irwin Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, City Railway Station Circle, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle), K.R. Circle and culminated at the starting point.

District Governor-Nominee (DGN) Rtn. H.R. Keshav, District Secretary (Projects) Rtn. M. Rathnaraj, District Secretary (Admin) Rtn. Vivek Attavar, District Secretary (Events) Rtn. MCS Manohara, Assistant Governors Rtn. C.S. Ravishankar and Rtn. S.R. Swamy, District Joint Secretary (Admin) Rtn. S. Vijayendra and others were also present on the occasion.

Searching