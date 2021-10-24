COVID-19: MUDA takes up Door-to-Door Vaccination

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) launched a Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in city yesterday.

The campaign, led by MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and Secretary Dr. Venkataraju, involves 250 MUDA employees and 18 medical staff of District Health Department.

On the first day of the campaign yesterday, 1,500 persons were vaccinated at Vijayanagar 4th Stage and today (Oct. 24), vaccination was taken up at Bannur Main Road, Vasanthanagar Layout and Sathagalli. The campaign will cover MUDA-developed layouts.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the MUDA Commissioner said that MUDA vehicles carrying vaccines were stationed in front of Marimallappa’s School in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. Motorists and pedestrians passing on that road were stopped and enquired if they have been vaccinated and were administered vaccines on the spot, he said and added that after learning about this campaign, some public have voluntarily come forward to take vaccines.

Stating that the vaccination campaign by MUDA will continue for another couple of days at MUDA-developed Layouts, Dr. Natesh urged the public to stay at home and get vaccinated at their residence itself.

“MUDA’s initiative of door-to-door vaccination has proved very useful for all, especially the aged and housewives who haven’t got vaccinated yet. It is a good move by the MUDA which might be first-of-its-kind in the State,” a beneficiary from Vijayanagar 4th Stage said.

On directions from the Deputy Commissioner, MUDA and Health Department have jointly taken up this door-to-door vaccination campaign. We received good response from the public on day-1 itself. The campaign will cover all layouts coming under MUDA limits. Apart from the daily activities, MUDA has joined hands for National Programme and public must make use of this initiative.

—Dr. D.B. Natesh, Commissioner, MUDA