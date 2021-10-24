Five-day Art expo begins at Bharani Art Gallery

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: A five-day art expo began at Bharani Art Gallery in Vivekanandanagar here this morning. The exhibition has been organised marking the 27th anniversary of the Gallery, which features “Creation-II (Srishti-II)” series of Contemporary Abstract paintings of senior Artist N.B. Kaverappa, who is the Founder-Chief Convenor of the Gallery.

Speaking after inaugurating the exhibition, Dr. P. Prakash, Professor of Psychology, Christ University, Bengaluru, said that any art will remain incomplete if it is not properly understood or savoured by art lovers.

Noting that one should see the good in all artworks, he opined that a true love for art is vital for discovering the concept and intent behind each artwork.

Pointing out that one needs to have some art background to fully enjoy paintings and other art works, Dr. Prakash said that this expo, organised after a gap of more than a year due to COVID pandemic, provides an insight into contemporary abstracts, for which N.B. Kaverappa has taken great pains for making them.

K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, who presided, said that it is very difficult to develop arts, literature and culture.

Observing that one truly needs to have God’s grace for doing this, he said that the gift of God is vital in the making of an artist.

Pointing out that N.B. Kaverappa has been doing yeoman service for arts by organising such expos in his art gallery, K.B. Ganapathy observed that the Kannada and Culture Department should take enterprising artists to Galleries around the world, so that they can get ideas and experience of the changing art scenes in the world.

He called upon the people to visit the free art gallery at least once to appreciate the Contemporary Abstracts.

L. Shivalingappa, senior sculptor and Founder of Mysore Art Gallery, in his address, said that the artworks in the expo can be best seen and understood through the inner eye.

Maintaining that the expo takes one to the world of ‘Contemporary Abstracts’, he opined that a foresight is needed before any creation and also vice-versa. Lauding Kaverappa for his Contemporary Abstract works which came out during the COVID pandemic, he said that the expo provides a feast to art lovers.

M. Chandrashekar, President, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota, said that it is important to promote and honour artists. Lauding Bharani Art Gallery for its services to arts, he said that big and permanent art galleries on the lines of the one in western countries should come up in Mysuru. There is no doubt that such a step will be big inspiration for all artists from every form, he added.

The expo also features 25 new paintings with different themes in Creation-II series such as Navarasas, the bond between, life floats, the conflicts before freedom, the five elements, serenity unfolded, the flow, all from nothing, the truth, etc. The art expo will be open on till Oct. 28 between 11 am and 7 pm.