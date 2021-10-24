Tiger injured in elephant attack undergoes surgery at Mysuru Zoo

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: A tiger, which was seriously injured during a fight with an elephant at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, has undergone a surgery at the Mysuru Zoo Hospital.

The tiger has sustained serious injuries with a holes on its back and side as the elephant had gored it with its tusks. The lungs and intestines of the tiger were visible through the holes.

The Forest Department staff, who were on their regular beat on Oct. 20, saw the seriously injured tiger. After obtaining permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in New Delhi, the injured tiger was tranquillised on Oct. 24 and was shifted to Mysuru Zoo for treatment.

The team of Mysuru Zoo veterinarians have successfully performed surgery on the tiger and are making all efforts for the tiger to recover from the injuries.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that surgery has been performed on the injured tiger and added that it is for the first time that such a big surgery has been performed.

Pointing out that it has become a challenge for the Zoo staff to make sure that the tiger does not shake its body or try to move, he said that the tiger is in a serious condition and efforts are being made for the tiger to recover from the injuries soon.