World Tourism Day celebrated
News

World Tourism Day celebrated

September 27, 2019

Mysuru: Foreigners have been seen shaking their leg to Indian beats and there was a live demonstration of Westerners grooving to folk beats this morning right inside the Varaha Gate of the Mysore Palace during World Tourism Day.

As part of the celebrations, foreigners, who have started pouring in to the city to witness Dasara from Day 1, were welcomed to Palace by offering them flowers and Mysore Pak. The highlight of the event was, however, Veeragaase, Dollu Kunitha and Thamate dance where foreigners danced to the beats. The event was jointly organised by Dasara Tourism Sub-Committee, Tourism Department, and Mysore Travel Association. As part of a strategy to welcome tourists, visitors who landed from different destinations via morning flights at the Mysore Airport were also welcomed. 

Mysore Travel Association President Shivalingu, Honorary Presidents  B.S. Prashanth and C.A. Jayakumar, Mysore District Drivers’ Welfare Association President Nagaraju, Dasara Tourism Sub-Committee President Ramesh, Tourism Department Deputy Director H.P. Janardhan were present. At the Mysore Airport, Airport Director Manjunath and other officials welcomed the tourists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching