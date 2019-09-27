World Tourism Day celebrated

September 27, 2019

Mysuru: Foreigners have been seen shaking their leg to Indian beats and there was a live demonstration of Westerners grooving to folk beats this morning right inside the Varaha Gate of the Mysore Palace during World Tourism Day.

As part of the celebrations, foreigners, who have started pouring in to the city to witness Dasara from Day 1, were welcomed to Palace by offering them flowers and Mysore Pak. The highlight of the event was, however, Veeragaase, Dollu Kunitha and Thamate dance where foreigners danced to the beats. The event was jointly organised by Dasara Tourism Sub-Committee, Tourism Department, and Mysore Travel Association. As part of a strategy to welcome tourists, visitors who landed from different destinations via morning flights at the Mysore Airport were also welcomed.

Mysore Travel Association President Shivalingu, Honorary Presidents B.S. Prashanth and C.A. Jayakumar, Mysore District Drivers’ Welfare Association President Nagaraju, Dasara Tourism Sub-Committee President Ramesh, Tourism Department Deputy Director H.P. Janardhan were present. At the Mysore Airport, Airport Director Manjunath and other officials welcomed the tourists.

