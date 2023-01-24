World War II veteran Dr. Kandanda K. Kuttappa passes away in city

January 24, 2023

Mysuru: Dr. Kandanda K. Kuttappa (97), a World War II veteran and a resident of No. 952, 8th A Main, 10th Cross, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, passed away here yesterday morning. His wife Shanthi Kuttappa (87) had passed away on Sunday morning (Jan. 22).

He leaves behind his son Lt. Col. Ravi Ayappa, daughter Meera Madappa, daughter-in-law Lekha Ayappa, son-in-law Arvind, grandchildren, great grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

Profile: Dr. K.K. Kuttappa had served in Royal Army Service Corps (RASC) in Burma during 1941-45 after which he obtained his Ph.D in Psychology from Mysore University and served as a Psychologist in Services Selection Board (SSB) for almost three decades before retiring from SSB, Bengaluru, in 1983.

He had also served as a Professor at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. Having known Gen. K.S. Thimayya personally in Burma and being a great admirer of the General, he had collected a lot of material on his life and had personally initiated the shifting of his grave to the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre in coordination with HQ Southern Command. Dr. Kuttappa was also a social worker.

Last rites were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam yesterday afternoon, according to family sources.

As a tribute to the departed soul, wreaths were laid by the representatives of the Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of NCC, New Delhi.