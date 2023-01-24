Promoting breast cancer awareness through mural art work

January 24, 2023

Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108 and Mysore Amity Round Table-156 join hands with Cheluvamba Hospital

Mysuru: Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108 and Mysore Amity Round Table-156 in association with Cheluvamba Hospital organised a compound painting activity to create awareness about breast cancer. This mural art, a therapeutic form, was created with the aim to raise awareness on breast cancer.

The unveiling of the mural wall paintings was attended by Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108 (MALC-108)and Suraj, Chairman, Mysore Amity Round Table-156 (MART-156).

Speaking on the occasion, Aparna Ranga said, “The purpose of this art is to empower and educate every woman about the value of performing self-breast exams so that everyone has an equal chance of getting the right treatment and is on the safe journey. We hope that the artwork will draw attention to that fact and demonstrate to the neighbourhood that we stand with them in this struggle. This year we rise to ensure that every woman has access to the screenings she needs and the mental support she deserves. Thus, we rise and raise our voices together in screening for everyone.”

The brainchild behind the mural wall paintings was Rajkumar, renowned artist from Mysuru. More than 3 artists were a part of the wall painting that was organised by MALC-108 and MART-156.