Desi Utsav at Rashtrotthana

January 24, 2023

Mysuru: Desi Utsav organised by Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Mysuru, with the theme ‘Kala Kreedothsava’ was inaugurated by Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy Principal Dr. K. Hanumanthachar Joshi at the Kendra premises in Mandakalli on Sunday.

The Utsav was organised to introduce various traditional games like Aliguli Mane, Chowka Bara, Pagade, Buguri, Lagori, Ettinagadi Savari, Kesarugadde Ota, Okuli and other recreation games among youngsters.

The main attractions of the Utsav were various dance forms including Kamsale, Pooja Kunitha and Desi martial arts like Donne Varase, Niyuddha and Malla Kamba.

Desi household things like Bisokallu, Onake, Darpana, Volakallu, Seru, Pavu, Chataku, Negilu, Noga and other items were exhibited.

Venkatram, Paryavaran Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayam Sevaka Sangha, Mysuru and Mangaluru Vibhag, Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra (Vijayanagar) Secretary Mallaraje Urs and Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra (Srinagar, Mandakalli) Pradhanacharya Radhica Murthy, parents and children were present on the occasion.

