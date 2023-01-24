City NCC cadets for Republic Day Camp in New Delhi

January 24, 2023

Mysuru: Fourteen NCC cadets of 14 Karnataka Battalion NCC, Mysuru, are selected for Republic Day Camp 2023 at New Delhi.

They are among the 111 boys and girls cadets from Karnataka and Goa who have been selected out of more than a lakh cadets.

Out of 14 NCC cadets, nine will be marching at the Republic Day (RD) Parade on Kartavya Path, two will be taking part in cultural programmes at Prime Minister’s house and three will participate in the PM’s Rally on Jan. 28.

Those selected for RD Parade are: Junior Under Officer (JUO) Naveen Kumar (PES College, Mandya), JUO Lenson S.D. Almeida (PES College, Mandya), JUO S. Nandeeshraje Urs (D. Banumaiah’s College, Mysuru), JUO M. Sonushree (Mysore College of Engineering and Management), JUO R. Shambhavi (JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram), JUO D. Aishwarya (JSS College, Ooty Road), JUO J. Rakshitha (JSS Women College, Sara-swathipuram), JUO U. Jayashree (JSS College, Ooty Road) and Senior Under Officer (SUO) N.M. Anmol (JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram).

JUO R.S. Yukteesh (D. Banu-maiah’s College, Mysuru) JUO B. Shashank (JSS College, Ooty Road) and JUO D. Soundarya (JSS College, Ooty Road) will take part in the PM’s Rally while Company Havildar Major (CHM) Dia Ganesh (Orchid Public School) and JUO M.S. Surya (JSS College, Ooty Road) are part of the cultural team showcasing the rich culture of Karnataka.

All the cadets have undergone tough training under the officers and staff of the Battalion. Com-manding Officer Col. Manish Prasad, who led the training, spoke to Star of Mysore and said that it is a proud moment for Mysuru. “It is a dream for any NCC Cadet to march on the Kartavya Path and there are only a few lucky ones who get to experience that. Dedication and hard work with best training may help any Cadet to make it to RD Parade,” he added.

“Taking part in the Parade is fulfilling the dreams of parents and it was the goal of any NCC cadet. Not everyone will get a chance to march at RD Parade. We have reached here after attending almost 10 camps. Initially, Inter Unit Contest was held at Mysuru, then Inter Group Contest at Bengaluru and pre-RD camps followed by final selection,” said the selected cadets.