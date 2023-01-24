Kamakshi Hospitals get NBE accreditation in DNB PG Teaching Programme

January 24, 2023

Mysuru: Kamakshi Hospitals, a Unit of Bantval Sulochana Madhava Shenoi Trust (BSMS Trust), Mysuru, has been accredited in the DNB PG Teaching Programme by the National Board of Examinations (NBE – an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India) in the specialities of General Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

An inauguration of the DNB PG Academic Activities and Teaching Programme was organised on Jan. 21, 2023 in the Academy Hall of Kamakshi Hospital in Kuvempunagar.

Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine in JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, was the chief guest. He gave a talk on ‘Lifestyle – Lifespan – Quality of Life’ on the occasion.

M. Mahesh Shenoy, Mana-ging Trustee of Kamakshi Hospitals & BSMS Trust, Dr. K.R. Kamath, Administrator, Dr. H.B. Shashidhar, Member-Secretary of the Institutional Ethical Committee & Professor of Pathology at MMC&RI and Dr. R. Sudha, Professor & Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at MMC&RI and Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, were special invitees.

The other attendees included noted and senior Consultants, Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy (General Physician), Dr. C.G. Narasimhan (General Surgeon), Dr. C. Umesh Kamath (Medical Superintendent) and all Consultants and staff of Kamakshi Hospitals.

The teaching programme has 6 students (2 in General Medicine and 4 in ObGyn) who are undergoing training under the able Guides in Kamakshi Hospital, Kuvempunagar. For Kamakshi Hospitals, which is in its Golden Jubilee Year, the accreditation and recognition as a teaching institute comes as a feather in its cap. Kamakshi Hospital continues to nurture young and dynamic talent and skills to build a healthier community.