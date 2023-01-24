Goshala comes up at Ayarahalli

January 24, 2023

Mysuru: Following the State Government’s decision to set up a Goshala (Cattle Care Centre) in every district in order to shelter hundreds of stray cattle, a Goshala has come up at Ayarahalli in Varuna hobli of the taluk, which is ready for inauguration.

The Goshala has come up in a sprawling 10-acre area coming under Survey No. 212, which has cow sheds in a 2-acre area, which can shelter at least 100 cows. The 2-acre area has been secured with barbed-wired fence, while the rest 8 acres is left for greenery, growing grass & fodder and for further expansion.

Dr. Apoorva, the veterinarian of nearby Devalapura Veterinary Hospital, has been made in-charge of the Goshala, which is guarded round the clock by three security personnel who keep watch in shifts. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed around the area and measures have been taken to ensure fodder, water and medicines for the housed cattle. The cattle shelter facility has a borewell, a 1-lakh litre capacity sump and a 5,000-litre capacity overhead tank.

The cattle to be taken care of at the Goshala include stray cattle, injured cattle, ditched and disowned cattle and cattle seized by the Police under Cattle Protection Act.

Focus on production of by-products

The Goshala, which will be maintained by the Government funds, will also feature production of by-products such as cow-dung, compost, jeevamruta made of cow urine, dhoopa, lamp etc., The revenues earned by these by-products will be utilised for maintenance.

‘Punyakoti’ Scheme

The District Administration has introduced ‘Punyakoti’ cattle adoption scheme, which aims at cattle adoption by generous persons. The Goshala is estimated to spend Rs. 11,000 annually on a single cow and under the cow adoption scheme, the donors can contribute Rs. 70 a day.

Animal Husbandry District Dy. Director Dr. B.N. Shadakshara Murthy said that those interested in cattle adoption, can remit money through online mode of payment also. Pointing out that the Government has initially allotted Rs. 1 crore for construction of cow shelters in the Goshala, he said that Rs. 48 lakh has been released under MGNREGA scheme for construction of the second shelter (cow shed). He further said that the asphalting of the road that links the Goshala with the main road has been taken up and a fodder shed too is being constructed.

Stating that thus far, interested people have adopted 18 cows at a cost of Rs. 11,000 each, Dr. Shadakshara Murthy said that the official date of inauguration will be fixed upon consultation with the Animal Husbandry Minister and MLAs.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the inauguration which was officially scheduled for Jan. 22, did not happen and it was postponed as the Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, who was supposed to open, did not arrive.

Expecting the Minister, the officials had made all preparations and had also erected shamianas and dais too in the premises and media persons were told about the Minister’s programme. But nothing happened according to the invite on Sunday as the Minister did not turn up, following which the inauguration itself was postponed.

By Rajkumar Bhavasar