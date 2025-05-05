Writer Banu Mushtaq sure of getting Booker Prize-2025

May 5, 2025

Mysuru: Writer Banu Mushtaq, whose Kannada literary work ‘Heart Lamp’ a collection of selected stories, has been translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi and is among six literary works shortlisted for International Booker Prize-2025, has exuded confidence of winning coveted prize.

She was speaking during a programme organised to release the revised edition of her work Haseena Mathu Ithara Kathegalu, organised jointly by Abhiruchi Prakashana and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, at The Institution of Engineers India (IEI), Mysuru Centre, recently.

Banu Musthtaq said, “The Booker Prize is expected to be announced in London on May 20. I will be attending the ceremony along with my three children. I request my well-wishers to pray that I being an Indian and Kannadiga, win the prestigious award.”

Two decades ago, filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli was in search of a good story to portray the travails of women. As he failed in his quest, somebody drew his attention towards my book Kari Nagaragalu.

“After learning about Kasaravalli being introduced Kari Nagaragalu, I was excited and expected a call from Kasaravalli. One day, I got a call from him and I was not surprised, when he informed me. I am awaiting a similar experience in the case of Booker Prize,” she said.

“During the premier show of Haseena (the screen adaptation of Kari Nagaragalu), which was released in 2004, actress Tara, who had played the main role was seated next to me. Holding my hand, she was watching the premier, when I told her that she would win the national award. My prediction came true, as Tara won the national award,” she recalled.

“I had asked a journalist friend if anybody was interested to translate my works into English. They gave the phone number of Deepa Bhasthi and when I contacted her, she was at Manipal Hospital, convalescing after a heart surgery. A few days later, I got a call from Bhasthi requesting permission to publish my stories in United Kingdom. It won the PEN Award and is now shortlisted for the Booker Prize,” she said.

Senior journalist Preethi Nagaraj moderated the interaction with Banu Mushtaq. Founder-Chairperson and Director, Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Shubha Sanjay Urs Science writer Padma Sriram, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University Prof. Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda and Publisher Abhiruchi Ganesh were present.