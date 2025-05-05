Man hacked to death in Varuna over old enmity

May 5, 2025

Mysuru: A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of assailants in front of a hotel in Varuna Police limits in the early hours of today, sparking tension in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik (32), son of Daivasankalpa and a resident of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru. Formerly an autorickshaw driver, Karthik was recently involved in real estate dealings and had an assault case registered against him at Udayagiri Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, Karthik had taken a room at Hotel Yathin on T. Narasipur Main Road four days ago. He was known to visit the hotel in the evenings and leave by early morning.

At around 1.30 am today, Karthik arrived at the hotel in his four-wheeler and parked outside. As he was about to enter the premises, two men on a scooter called out to him. While he was speaking to them, one of the men suddenly pushed him to the ground and began assaulting him, soon joined by his accomplice.

Moments later, another four-wheeler pulled up outside the hotel and a group of armed men jumped out and launched a brutal attack on Karthik with lethal weapons, killing him on the spot before fleeing.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the chilling footage has since gone viral on social media.

Varuna and Mysuru South Police rushed to the scene, conducted the mahazar and shifted Karthik’s body to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SPs Nagesh and C. Mallik, and Dy.SP Karim Rawther visited the spot to assess the situation.

Police suspect old enmity to be the motive behind the murder. Three teams have been formed to track down the assailants.

Apart from the viral CCTV clip, investigators are also collecting footage from nearby surveillance cameras to aid the probe.

A case has been registered at Varuna Police Station and Mysuru South Inspector Shivananja Shetty is leading the investigation.

Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the body has been handed over to Karthik’s family.