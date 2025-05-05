Automotive Axles, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, partner to treat disabled kids

May 5, 2025

Mysuru: As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Automotive Axles Ltd., has joined hands with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, to provide a specialised treatment for children affected by Clubfoot and Cerebral Palsy.

This meaningful collaboration aims to significantly enhance the quality of life for these children and their families, offering a new hope and opportunities for a better future.

Vinayaka V. Bhat, Senior General Manager, Automotive Axles, addressed media persons at a media briefing organised at the premises of Apollo BGS Hospitals recently.

Expressing his gratitude, Bhat said “The entire team at Automotive Axles is truly delighted to contribute to this cause. It gives us immense satisfaction to know that our efforts are helping children take their first confident step towards a brighter future. We sincerely appreciate the exceptional service, dedication and compassionate care provided by Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, which is truly unparalleled. Initially five children are being treated and is being mulled over to extend the benefit of treatment to 20 children in the future.”

Dr. Shreyas Alva, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at Apollo BGS Hospitals, stated, “This noble initiative sets a remarkable example for society. More corporates should come forward and embrace social responsibilities like this. Treatments can make a meaningful difference, improving children’s lives to a great extent. Many children suffer silently from such disabilities, but with proper care and timely intervention, their lives can be positively transformed.”

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, said that “The initiative taken by Automotive Axles is highly commendable. Corporates coming forward for such noble causes truly make a difference. At Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, we offer advanced treatments for conditions like Clubfoot and Cerebral Palsy with expert care and cutting-edge facilities, which have shown remarkable outcomes in improving children’s lives and always makes patient’s life better.”

Parents of the children, who are availing of the benefit of treatment said, as we couldn’t afford the treatment earlier, we were visiting the hospital for related tests. Following the advise of Dr. Shreyas Alva, we are getting treatment for the children now.