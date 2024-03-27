Yaduveer to file nomination papers on Apr. 3
Yaduveer to file nomination papers on Apr. 3

March 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will file his nomination papers on Apr.3. Taking part in the BJP OBC Morcha Convention  in city yesterday, MP Prathap Simha said that scores of BJP workers  should be present during the filing of papers on that day.

Pointing out that the filing of papers should resemble a victory rally, he said that though he has been denied the ticket, it is the responsibility of every BJP worker to ensure the victory of Yaduveer.

