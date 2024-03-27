Voter awareness held for factory workers

March 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the biggest elections in the world is the forthcoming LS polls in the country, Department of Industries and Commerce Joint Director Dinesh said it is important that every eligible citizen of the country takes part in ethical voting without falling prey to any allurements.

He was speaking at the voter awareness programme organised by the District SVEEP Committee at Units 37 and 42 of Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd., in the city recently. Pointing out that our Constitution has given voting rights to all citizens aged over 18 years, he called upon everyone to utilise this right in a most appropriate manner.

Noting that the country has 96 crore voters, who are going to caste their votes in 10 lakh polling booths having a total of 57 lakh EVMs, Dinesh said that the Election Commission is taking all measures to hold the elections in a fair and peaceful manner.

Stressing that it is the duty of every citizen to caste vote, he called upon the workers to compulsorily exercise their franchise.

He further said that Karnataka saw 70 percent voting and it is expected that the Lok Sabha elections will see a much better voter turnout this time. Those seeking any help regarding the elections can download the Voter Helpline App, he added.

The citizens can use cVIGIL app to lodge complaints on Model Code of Conduct violations or other electoral malpractices, he said adding that elderly voters aged above 85 years and differently abled voters having 40 percent disability, can exercise their franchise from their homes.

Shahi Exports Unit 37 Head J.C. Gurumurthy, Unit 42 Head Santosh Kumar, Managing Director Shubha Devaraj Urs, Labour Welfare Officer Chaitra and others were present.