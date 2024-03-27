Sri Ramakrishna’s teachings foster peace in troubled times

March 27, 2024

First edition of ‘Thingala Tilivu’ by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Seva Prathishtana

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Sarvajayanandaji Maharaj of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, emphasised the pressing need to counteract the prevailing sentiments of dissatisfaction and unrest that plague contemporary society.

He underscored the importance of propagating the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, and Sarada Devi to mitigate such negative emotions.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of ‘Thingala Tilivu’, a monthly programme organised on the first hunnime (full moon day) of every month at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle by the Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Seva Prathishtana, Swami Sarvajayanandaji lauded the initiative as a commendable endeavour to foster spiritual introspection and upliftment.

He remarked, “Organising such programmes on the first hunnime of every month is a good initiative to promote spiritual reflection. By immersing ourselves in the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, we can cultivate a sense of inner peace, transcending barriers of caste and creed. Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa has illuminated a straightforward path to attaining divine blessings.”

The Swamiji highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s assertion that our thoughts shape our reality, emphasising the transformative power of positive thinking. He underscored the importance of utilising our cognitive faculties judiciously, aligning our thoughts with righteousness.

He added, “Recollection of Ramakrishna enables us to internalise divine moments and imbues us with inner strength. As Swami Vivekananda rightly pointed out, our minds possess immense potential, urging us to harness this power through righteous contemplation. Programmes like these play a pivotal role in nurturing such cognitive faculties.”

The event also featured a lecture by former Director of Prasaranga, Dr. D.K. Rajendra, on the topic ‘The Influence of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on Kuvempu.’ Among the dignitaries present were Dr. S.P. Yoganna, former MLC D. Madegowda, who is also the President of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Seva Prathishtana, former Corporator Lakshmi Kiran and others.