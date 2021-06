June 29, 2021

Yajaman B. Narayana (76), proprietor of Chandrika Brick Factory at Hootagalli, passed away yesterday night in city.

He leaves behind his wife, three daughters including Hootagalli Gram Panchayat Member Chandrika Suresh, one son, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Hootagalli this noon.