June 29, 2021

Mysuru, June 29- Alhaj M.C. Munnavar Pasha Ashrafi (70), retired JK Tyre employee, Secretary of Ghousianagar Khabrasthan and a resident of Bada Makan, near Tipu Circle, passed away in the wee hours of today at a hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at the Muslim Burial Grounds, near Tipu Circle this morning, according to sources.