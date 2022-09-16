Yashaswini health scheme to be re-introduced from Oct.2

September 16, 2022

Bengaluru: Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the popular Yashaswini Health scheme, which was launched for the first time when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister, will be re-introduced in the Co-operative sector from Oct. 2, for which preparations are underway.

Replying to a question by Prakash Rathod of the Congress during Question Hour in the Legislative Council here on Tuesday, Somashekar said that the yardsticks for obtaining membership of the scheme are being framed.

Pointing out that there are plans to form a new Yashaswini Trust for successful implementation of the scheme, the Minister said that other issues such as the diseases to be covered for treatment and the listing of Hospitals are being finalised.

Maintaining that the scheme will cover eligible members of Co-operative Societies, Somashekar said that the Government is framing guidelines to ensure that no confusions arise out of other health schemes such as the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat and other State Government schemes at the same time.