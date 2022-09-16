Modi Yuga Utsav-2022 from tomorrow

September 16, 2022

Former CM S.M. Krishna to inaugurate

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas said that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, a nine-day ‘Modi Yuga Utsav-2022’ will be celebrated in K.R. Constituency from Sept.17 to 25.

Announcing this at a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, Ramdas said that former CM S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the programme at Ramalingeshwara Park in Vidyaranyapuram at 11 am tomorrow. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Mines and Geology and Women and Child Development Halappa Achar, Brahmin Development Board Chairman Sachidanandamurthy and others will take part.

The event will see the launch of women empowerment programmes across K.R. Constituency aimed to benefit about 10,000 women. It will also feature a mega blood donation camp. Several other programmes aimed at reaching various State and Central Government schemes to the targeted beneficiaries too will be major part of the Utsav.

On Sept.25, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya programme will take place, he said adding that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate this programme.

‘Healthy Mysuru’, a health initiative to make Mysuru a healthy city, too will be held.

Ramdas said that 2,212 houses have been sanctioned under the PM’s ‘Housing for All’ scheme. Also, it has been proposed to sanction 2,350 more houses, he said adding that preparations are on for distribution of houses to the rest of all beneficiaries by the end of the year.

MP Pratap Simha, who also addressed the press meet, said that PM Modi has been striving for overall development of the country. Pointing out that several service programmes would be launched across the country marking the PM’s birthday, he said that likewise, several programmes (Seva Abhiyana) would take place across K.R. Constituency. Similar programmes will be held in all other Assembly segments too.