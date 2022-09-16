Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee to hold State-level camp and contests

September 16, 2022

District Minister to inaugurate the camp this evening

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara festival, the Dasara Sub-Committee for Fine Arts and Handicrafts has organised various programmes and competitions at Kalamandira premises.

State-level sculpture camp is organised in association with Karnataka Shilpakala Academy from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the camp this evening at 5.30. MLA L. Nagendra will preside. The State-level Art camp will be held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. It will be inaugurated on Sept. 23 at 10.30 am.

The State-level Sculpture and Art Expo will be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. The artworks which were already invited by the artistes earlier will be kept for judgement before its final display at the expo. However, those artworks which are unique and attractive will be selected by the judges.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the expo on Sept. 26 at 5 pm. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

Drawing competition for children will be held on Oct. 1 at 11 am. The contest will be held in three categories: 1st std-4th std, 5th-7th std and 8th -10th std. First, second and third prizes will be given in all categories. First 300 entries will be given an opportunity to take part in the contest.

Expo of handicrafts and art will be held between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Over 12 varieties of crafts including Kinnal craft, Koudi kale, kasuti embroidery, pottery, Inlay art, Actor Puneeth Rajkumar portrait made with colours, Handloom and Spinning art, Bamboo or cane baskets, Channapatna toys, Worli art, Mehndi art, Caricature and other fine arts will be displayed in the expo.

The prizes and participation certificates for all the artisans whose artworks were displayed at the expo will be distributed at the valedictory programme on Oct. 3 at 4 pm. Mayor Shivakumar, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Chairman Veeranna M. Arkasali and Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy Chairman D. Mahendra will be present.

For details about the camp, expo and competitions, call Mob: 94491-76407, according to a press release from the Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee Secretary.