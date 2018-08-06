Yeddyurappa decries attempts to split Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for political gains

Basava Jayanti celebrations at Suttur Mutt

Mysuru: Claiming that the attempts to split Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for political gains has failed miserably, State BJP President and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) has urged the community to be alert about any such attempts in the future.

He was speaking at the Basava Jayanti celebration, jointly organised by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Veerashaiva Lingayata Associations & Organisations and Basava Balagagala Okkuta, Mysuru, at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday.

Ridiculing the attempts to divide the society on caste lines, Yeddyurappa said that the unwavering standing by Siddaganga Mutt Seer Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, Veerashaiva Mahasabha National President Shyamanur Shivashankarappa and State President N. Thippanna, largely helped to avoid the split of the community.

Maintaining that all those who believe in Basava Dharma should not fall prey to those trying to divide the community, Yeddyurappa called upon the community leaders to shun their differences and take Basavadi Sharana thoughts together.

Strongly condemning the recent attempts to alienate the community from other sections of the society only for political gains, he urged the people to thwart any such attempts.

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha National President Shyamanur Shivashankarappa, in his address, called for unity among Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

Asking the community members not to fall prey to the attempts by some to divide the community under the pretext of seeking a separate Lingayat religion tag, he said that it was important for the community to move forward under the leadership of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji and Sri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Maintaining that the Veerashaiva Mahasabha is a non-political community organisation, he said that the plot to split the community began when the Mahasabha was preparing to felicitate Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for having ordered to put up Basavanna’s portrait in all Government offices.

Claiming that the forces behind the attempt to split the community tasted defeat in the Assembly polls, Shivashankarappa said it was time the community marched forward unitedly.

Shivashankarappa also defended writer Ravindra Reshme’s remark that the followers of Pakistan Founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah were comparable with the votaries of separate Lingayat religion who were led by former IAS officer S.M. Jamdar.

NICE Chairman and former MLA Ashok Kheny demanded minority tag for the community as the community was on the downslide in respect of socio-economical and political power. BSY, Shyamanur Shivashankarappa and many Veerashaiva-Lingayat community MPs and Legislators were felicitated on the occasion.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji,Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Junior Seer Siddalinga Swamiji and Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji graced the occasion. MP Pratap Simha, Veerashaiva Mahasabha State President N.Thippanna and others were present.