Yelethota land losers to get alternative lands at Chikkakatur

November 22, 2025

DC pushes for quick survey of Chikkakatur; to be completed by December

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed officials to conduct a survey of Survey No. 60 at Chikkakatur village in Jayapura hobli and submit a detailed report by the end of December, to facilitate the allotment of alternative land to the Yelethota land losers.

Presiding over the District SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan on Thursday, the DC instructed officials to complete the survey at the earliest and furnish a comprehensive report to enable the provision of alternative lands.

He also directed officials to form community hall maintenance committees at the Gram Panchayat level across various taluks. These committees will oversee the upkeep of community halls constructed under SCSP and TSP funds and submit reports to the respective Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers.

The DC further informed the meeting that construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at Hanagodu village in Hunsur taluk, which had been delayed, is now underway after the State Government released Rs. 1 crore for the project.

Speaking during the meeting, Committee Member AHINDA Javarappa alleged that the District Administration had failed to satisfactorily address issues concerning SC/ST communities.

He claimed that community members were being intimidated by the Police with threats of imprisonment and said officials had not resolved grievances raised at previous meetings.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Range Gowda and Committee Members Ravikumar, Venugopal, Parvathamma, Mahadev and Basavaraju were present.