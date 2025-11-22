I am indebted to DKS: MLA Tanveer Sait

November 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as factionalism in the Congress has gained fresh momentum with factions supporting Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister making efforts to gain one upmanship, NR MLA Tanveer Sait has said, he does not belong to any camp and that he was indebted to Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

Replying to a question by reporters regarding any power sharing formula in the ruling Congress, Sait said this matter is being discussed ever since Congress came to power two-and-a-half years ago. But it is not clear yet whether any power sharing formula was agreed to, he said, while clarifying that Congress High Command has asked the party Legislators and leaders not to speak about it in the open.

Reminiscing his entry to politics after the demise of his father Azeez Sait in 2002, Tanveer said, it was S.M. Krishna who gave him the Congress ticket for the by-polls that ensued.

Pointing out that D.K. Shivakumar hectically campaigned for him in the 2002 by-polls from NR Assembly segment, he said, it was DKS who consolidated his political future, for which he (Sait) was indebted to him. He reiterated that he was not for or against any leader or camp in Congress.