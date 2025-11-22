Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s rural focus is laudable: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil
Sri Ramakrishna Ashram’s rural focus is laudable: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil

November 22, 2025

Four-day centenary fete of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourism and Law Minister H.K. Patil has said, it is worth laudable that Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, has laid emphasis on reaching out to rural areas with its service-oriented activities, realising the thought propagated by Swami Vivekananda.

Minister Patil addressed the gathering after inaugurating four-day centenary year celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Golden Jubilee of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) and Silver Jubilee of ‘Viveka Prabha’ magazine, in city yesterday.

While the Mutts involved in promoting spirituality, imparting education and providing health services won’t focus much on rural areas, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram stands distinctly apart, by specially focussing on the welfare of rural areas too, added Patil.

“The main motto of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram is service, thus implementing the main goal of Swami Vivekananda. I feel myself fortunate to be a part of the centenary celebrations of the Ashram. I personally feel that, it was due to the profound influence of Ramakrishna Ashram, that Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, could reach zenith of literature. The literary traits of Kuvempu sharpened, due to the rapport he shared with the Monks here,” observed Patil.

Congratulating Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, for having made a difference, by steering the Ashram to this height, Patil said, those ashrams, organisations or institutions, which won’t advocate spirituality for the good of the society, such organisations are considered as useless to the society.

He (Patil) recalled the influence of Ashram on his father K.H. Patil behind starting a school in the name of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at his native village.

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, it is notable that, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, is providing education to the children of downtrodden and Pourakarmika communities too.

A postal cover of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and stamp bearing the picture of Mysore Palace, were released on the occasion.

President of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Belur and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Gautamanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Ooty, Swami Raghaveshanandaji, former MLC                                   Dr. D. Madegowda and Indian Postal Services Officer G. Harish were present.

